The Guardian Best UK University rankings have some positive news for Indian students travelling to the UK to study on international pathway programmes at leading universities.

A number of UK universities associated with Study Group International Study Centres performed strongly in the annual rankings which focus on key concerns for students around teaching and employability.

At the top of the league, Durham University moved from 5th to 4th place nationally, with the University of Strathclyde in Scotland moving from 51st to 15th place – the significant increase was the latest piece of good news for Strathclyde after the University was named Times Higher Education UK University of the Year in 2019 and Scottish University of the Year 2020 by The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

There were also notable increases for the University of Aberdeen, The University of Sheffield and Royal Holloway, University of London. Meanwhile, Study Group’s most recent collaboration with Cardiff University coincided with increased rankings in both The Guardian UK league table and the Times Higher Education Global University rankings.

The Guardian ranking focuses on student-related metrics.

The criteria include:

Course satisfaction: the rating for the overall quality of the course, given by final-year students in the latest NSS

Teaching quality: the rating for the quality of teaching on the course, given by final-year students in the NSS

Feedback: the rating for the quality of feedback and assessment, given by final-year students in the NSS

Staff-student ratio: the number of students per member of teaching staff

Spend-per student: money spent on each student, excluding academic staff costs, given as a rating out of 10

Average entry tariff: typical Ucas scores of young entrants (under 21) to the department

Value-added score: this compares students’ degree results with their entry qualifications, to show how effectively they are taught. It is given as a rating out of 10

Career after 15 months: percentage of graduates who find graduate-level jobs, or are in further study at professional or HE level, within 15 months of graduation. It reflects how good the university is at employability

Continuation rate: the percentage of first-year students continuing to the second year

Chief Executive of Study Group Emma Lancaster said, “We are delighted that Indian students who study in our international study centres and progress to the UK universities have access to such a wide range of high-quality institutions.

“While different league tables and rankings focus on different metrics, it is important that international students travelling to the UK from India are able to study with academic staff who place a high priority on excellent teaching and student support and that they will be helped to gain the qualifications and experience which will stand them in good stead to then pursue further education or career opportunities in their home countries and around the world.”