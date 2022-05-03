Govt exams Scheduled for May 2022

May 2022 will witness some major exams including Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railways, State Provincial Civil Service, Banking, Teaching, Defence, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and other Government exams.

List of the prominent examinations scheduled in May:

1. The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from May 26 to June 10, 2022. This exam will be conducted online. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

2. Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9, 10, 2022 for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate Posts. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT.

3. SSC will conduct Paper-II (Descriptive) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020 on May 8, 2022.

4. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be conducting the KTET 2022 Written Exam on May 4, 5, 2022 in different shifts for different categories I, II, III, IV for recruitment of Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

5. The RBI Grade B 2022 General Phase 1 exam will be held on May 28, 2022. The Reserve Bank of India will be recruiting eligible candidates for 294 vacancies of the RBI Grade B Officers – General, RBI Grade B Officer – DEPR, and RBI Grade B Officer – DSIM.

6. The BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2022 has been scheduled for May 8, 2022 for the candidates who applied for BPSC 67th Recruitment 2022 for 726 vacancies of Inferior Electoral Officer, Revenue Officer, Assistant Planning Officer, and other posts.

7. Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has recently announced that BPSC Head Master Prelims 2022 Exam will be held tentatively on May 31, 2022 at the various exam centres.

For more details, please log onto the official website of the exam conducting bodies.