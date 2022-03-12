Global Leadership Lecture Series starts at FORE School of Management

The first lecture under the Global Leadership Lecture Series initiative by FORE School of Management was delivered by Prof. Antoine Reberioux, Professor of Economics at the University of Paris, France.

He discussed various parameters such as environmental challenges, inequalities, and their consequences, social responsibilities of companies, the importance of codetermination, and the increased need for gender diversity in leadership, which are required to achieve the transition.

This highly rewarding lecture was followed by a healthy interaction between Mr. Antoine and the students of the Institute. The Faculty members of the Economics and Business Policy Area of the FORE School Management, Prof. Basant Potnuru, Prof. Roopesh Kaushik & Prof.Shalini Taneja, and Dean (Academics) Prof.Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, were also a part of the panel.

With the Global Leadership, Lecture Series of FORE School of Management students can analyses and understand the whole business and business problems from a global perspective and also understand how these situations are handled by global leaders.

The Economics and Business Policy Area of FORE School of Management organized a lecture on Corporate Governance for the Social and Ecological Transition as a part of their Global Leadership Lecture Series. The lecture was delivered by Prof. Antoine Reberioux, Professor of Economics at the University of Paris, France.