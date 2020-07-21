The FORE School of Management has commenced online classes for PGDM, PGDM-IB, and PGDM-FM Term 4, and PGPX Term-3 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic even as the epidemic sparked fears of a global recession in the education industry by adopting newer modes of learning and using technology to the fullest extent.

This shift to online learning has reinvigorated the education sector by eliminating outdated techniques that needed revamping. E-education has advanced the concept of continuous learning and opened a plethora of opportunities for students.

To develop in the present and prospective managers strategic skills and given the current restrictions and safety considerations, for now, classes are planned in online mode.

Staff and faculty at FORE have undertaken detailed planning and evaluated multiple options to make online learning as user friendly as possible.

During the last three days, about 40 sessions were conducted and attendance was between 95% and 100%. Feedback was taken from faculty and students so that actions to improve the system could be taken and the best possible learning experience could be provided to students.

FORE School of Management is taking proper care of safety and getting the sanitisation done in the entire institute.