FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India, will begin its online FLAME University – Summer Immersion Program (FU-SIP) 2021 for high school students in June. Through the FU-SIP 2021, FLAME University intends to broaden the horizons for high school students by having them experience university life, interdisciplinary academics and learn from world-class faculty. The FU-SIP 2021 is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 21, 2021, and will end on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The application deadline for enrolling in the program is June 14, 2021.

The courses under the FU-SIP 2021 have been designed to be contemporary and relevant, with content and delivery which go beyond traditional high school classroom training, to help students strengthen their skills through a mix of exciting academic and non-academic courses which provide a strong foundation to succeed in college, and beyond. With an interdisciplinary curriculum, the program is delivered in a framework that embraces the spirit of liberal education at FLAME University.

Speaking about the FU-SIP 2021 Professor Suniti Vadalkar, Chair, Summer Immersion Program, FLAME University said, “We open our doors to high school students every year to offer them an experience of being in a unique liberal arts university and help them see things with different perspectives. Due to the pandemic, we are taking the FU-SIP 2021 online through which our faculty will engage with high school students to showcase what a liberal arts education can bring to their journeys.”

Dr Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University said, “FLAME University’s Summer Internship Programmes is an empowering foundation for high school students to expand their knowledge horizons through the lens of a multi-disciplinary way of thinking and learning. Through this programme, our faculty members will introduce students to new concepts, encourage them to develop new skills and help them to better understand their individual interests. Over the years, FUSIP has been supporting students to be better skilled and have an edge over others as they get ready for their undergraduate studies”.

The FU-SIP 2021 will cover a plethora of interesting modules such as The Energies Powering your Smartphone, The Fast and Fun Way to Learn German, Introduction to App Development for Creators of Tomorrow, The Biology and Conservation of Sea Turtles in India, Digital Footprints, and many more. Candidates enrolling in this program must be IXth, Xth or XIth grade high school students, with a minimum of 14 years of age as of March 15, 2021.

To apply, or for further details on FLAME University Summer Immersion Program (FU-SIP) 2021, please visit https://www.flame.edu.in/academics/summer-immersion-program