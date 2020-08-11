The UGC on Monday submitted before the Supreme Court that the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of state universities amid the Covid-19 pandemic was against the rules.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas which have challenged the 6 July directive to all the universities and colleges to conduct final year examinations by 30 September amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that states cannot change the rules of the UGC as only it is empowered to prescribe rules for conferring degree.

Mehta argued that not conducting exams will not be in the interest of students and degrees may not be recognized if the states would act unilaterally.

He said the UGC would file its response on the affidavits filed by Maharashtra and Delhi in the matter.

The bench granted time to the UGC to file response and posted the matter for further hearing on 14 August.