In a further push to faculty development and training across the country, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), on Monday, will inaugurate 46 online AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) in the presence of the chief guest, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The ATAL Academy, under the aegis of AICTE, conducts various Faculty Development Programmes to impart and upgrade faculty knowledge and skills.

“Employability of engineers became a major issue over time, as industry finds that the students come totally unprepared for their needs. AICTE has taken a noble initiative of bridging this gap by training faculty members which in turn will guide students in new emerging areas. In these testing times, AICTE provided impetus to conduct online ATAL faculty development programs so that no faculty members may lose out training due to the pandemic situation,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Dr. Ravindra Kumar Soni, Director, ATAL Academies said, “The ATAL FDPs are a part of various quality initiatives taken by AICTE to promote technical education in the country, which includes an enhanced impetus on career development of faculty teaching in the colleges across the country.”

“The FDP scheme is designed to enhance the teaching and other skills of the faculty, and to make them aware about modern teaching tools and methodologies. It provides an opportunity to acquire knowledge about current technological developments in relevant fields. It will not only promote the professional practices relevant to technical education but also motivates the faculty to achieve a competitive teaching and learning environment, thus channelizing development with respect to academic qualifications and personal matters,” said Prof. Anil D Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, AICTE.