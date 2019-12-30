The Diploma results for the exams held in October-November has been declared by the Department of Technical Education (DTE), Karnataka.
Candidates can go to btelinx.in to check and download their results. The last date for re-evaluation is January 7, 2020.
However, the DTE Karnataka website is currently not responding due to the overload of traffic on it.
Steps to download the results
Step1: Go to btelinx.in
Step2: Select the option of Diploma Oct/Nov 2019 exam results
Step3: It will redirect to the DTE Karnataka website
Step4: Enter registration number and click on submit
Step5: DTE Karnataka results will appear on the screen
Download the admit card and take a print out.