Delhi Govt issues guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID19 in schools

On Friday (April 22, 2022), the Delhi Government issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools in the national capital. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi schools, the authorities have issued a number of Covid-19 guidelines that the school administration needs to follow.

The order also advised the parents to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus. In the order, the Delhi government has directed the schools to ensure that no students and staff members should enter school premises without thermal scanning.

SOPs to be followed- Quarantine room to be available at schools; Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid-related symptoms in students and their family members, reports ANI.

“Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationery items,” the government stated.