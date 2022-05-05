Delhi Education Model’s backbone is SCERT: Sisodia

Delhi Education Model is led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and its backbone is the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

“Today, the Delhi Education Model is a topic of discussion not only in India but all across the globe. This model is led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and its backbone is the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, ” Sisodia said at the celebration of 35th Foundation of SCERT Delhi.

“All our successful experiments for the Delhi Education model start from SCERT. Today, when we wish to do anything new in the country, we start it with education and if we do anything new in education, we start it with SCERT, ” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “The education model in Delhi has gone through revolutionary changes in the past seven years. We made new schools, introduced new curricula like Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset and Deshbhakti, teachers went abroad to get trained, our results improved and all this was made possible because of strong research and training support that SCERT Delhi provided from time to time.”

Sisodia said, “The role of the SCERT or Research and Training wing in any country’s education department is very important. Improvement of quality of education depends on this. If today, the education system of Finland is on the top, it is because of their excellent research and training in the field of education.”

He said that SCERT Delhi has done exemplary work till date, but it still has a long way to go and needs to work on spreading a message of peace and social harmony.

Notably, SCERT Delhi celebrated its 35th foundation day with a galore of activities on Thursday, including an exhibition on the best practices and accomplishments of SCERT in the field of educational research and training in Delhi.

Team SCERT also felicitated its former directors for their contribution in the field of education.