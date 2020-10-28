Due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Book Fair held every year at the Pragati Maidan will be held virtually this year. The Delhi Book Fair will be organized by the Federation of Indian Publishers on October 30 and 31 2020. The digital book fair, sponsored by Karadi Path Learning, will be hosted on the Pragati-E platform.

Addressing the media persons at the curtain raiser press conference, Dr Ashok Gupta, General Secretary, Federation of Indian Publishers, said, “Keeping pace with the Digital India vision of the Government of India, the Federation of Indian Publishers has decided to organize the event digitally this year keeping in mind the safety of all.”

Dr Kapil Gupta, CEO, e-Pragati said, “The book fair will have more than 5000 books and above 100 exhibitors. It will have more than 20 webinars.”

To join the Book Fair, the participants can contact [email protected] Significantly, the Delhi Book Fair was started in 1995. It is organized every year by the Federation of Indian Publishers at Pragati Maidan where millions of students and book lovers reach every year to buy books.

An online literature festival ‘Pragati Prasad’ is also being organized at this book fair which will provide an opportunity to hear and talk about the issues related to the book publishing community as well as the views of thinkers and writers on various social aspects.

Apart from this, a painting competition organized by Pogo TV and Cartoon Network for children and different events organized by many other schools will be the major attraction of this virtual book fair.

This time there will be no limitations or restrictions for exhibitors and visitors in the virtual Delhi Book Fair. Keeping this vision in mind, the Federation of Indian Publishers has organized the organizers of several book fairs internationally, such as Singapore Book Fair, Sharjah International Book Fair, Frankfurter Buchmesse (Frankfurt Book Fair) and Nigeria International Book Fair, to be part of the Delhi Book Fair 2020.