CUET-UG: 2,65,248 candidates appear on 1st day

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2023 day 1 recorded a 76 per cent attendance with 2,65,248 candidates appearing for the exam, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chief, M. Jagadesh Kumar has said.

The exam began on Sunday. CUET-UG Phase one is being conducted in 271 cities and more than 447 centres from May 21 to 25. The exams are being held in three shifts. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 1 was 87,879; in shift 2, 87,903 students appeared and in the third shift which was organised in 458 centres, 89,466 students took the exam.

According to UGC chairman professor M. Jagadesh Kumar the first day attendance of CUET-UG was 76 per cent, a significant jump from last year which was around 62 per cent.

In two per cent of the centres (approximately 12 out of 450), the exam started later than scheduled but was successfully completed. The exam started late due to a couple of reasons, such as power fluctuations in some centres and, in others, students needing to follow staggered entry, he added.

According to the UGC, the students were informed in the admit cards to enter the centre in a staggered manner. “But in a few centres, since they came late, there was crowding and subsequent delay in the start of the exam. We request the students to come staggered to avoid this kind of situation. We have now taken administrative measures to prevent such situations in the future. In many cities, we have also taken help from the traffic police to minimize traffic jams around the centres,” Kumar added.

He said, “We have also provided basic amenities like water, refreshments, and covered shelters, waiting areas for the candidates and their parents, guardians. Candidates and their parents were also regularly informed about the steps taken and the exam start status in the centres where there was a delay in starting the test.

“We will continue to take measures to provide a better experience to the students sitting for CUET-UG.”

For the second phase (May 25-28), the National Testing Agency and the UGC are working to provide admit cards by the May 22nd late night or May 23. They will announce the city information slips for the third phase ( May 29 – June 2) on May 23.