The Sikhya Bikash Manch here has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to accord university status to the Angul Government College.

Led by its chairperson and social activist Krisnha Mahanty, an all party delegation met the district collector and gave him a letter addressed to the CM in this regard. Leaders of all political parties joined in voicing the demand.

It is one of the oldest colleges , ( established in 1957) , in the state and has an area of 40 acres. The letter stated that there are 51 plus two collage and 27 degree colleges in Angul district, all of which are now under the administrative control of the Utkal University.

The Manch has also petitioned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and all the elected MLAs and MPs of the district.