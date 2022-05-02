CBSE issues important notice regarding class 10 exams on website

For the CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 which started on April 26, 2022, the Board has issued an important notice. The notice is regarding the filling of centre code in class 10 answer book. The notice can be seen on the official site of CBSE which is cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 board exams end on May 24 while the Class 12 board exams would extend well into June and end on June 15. As the national capital grapples with unprecedented heatwave conditions and power crisis amid a slowly yet steadily increasing COVID curve, the board has written to schools regarding the ongoing CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2022 for Term 2.

In the official notice shared by CBSE, the board has asked schools to ensure that the proper arrangements are made to avoid the spread of COVID at the centres. The board has also pointed out that it has paid Rs. 5000 plus Rs. 5 per candidate to the respective schools for the same. Furthermore, a sum of Rs. 2 per student assigned to the examination centre has also been provided to the school to ensure there is drinkable water.

The board adds that given the situations; it is expected that the schools would make sure that proper arrangements for water are made at the centre. Meanwhile, the mercury and cases continue to rise in Delhi and adjoining areas, raising alarms in parents. More so as in the given heat, wearing a mask could further add to the woes of the students. Writing an exam during such a situation is both stressful and difficult.