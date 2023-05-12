CBSE Class 12th results out, 87.33% pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Class 12 board examination results. The board stated that 87.33% of students cleared the exam, which is a dip of 5.38% as compared to the last year. The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.

However, the Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 per cent. This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.

Meanwhile, CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students, to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.

Students can now check the results on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results are also available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board may also provide these results via IVRS and SMS.

Students will be able to check their marks on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or digilocker.gov.in using roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

Steps to check scores

Go to results.cbse.nic.in Go to Class 12th result page. Login by entering the asked information. Check and download your CBSE result.

