Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today announced the dates of commencement of CBSE Board examinations.

Pokhriyal said that Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations will be held from 4 May 2021 to 10 June 2021 and results of Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations will be declared by 15 July 2021.

He further informed that Practical exams of Class 12 will start from 1 March 2021.

Pokhriyal said that students, teachers and schools are facing an unprecedented and uncertain situation due to the Covid-19 epidemic but teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure that students do not face any difficulty in their studies.

He appreciated the teachers for working hard and for adopting new techniques and methods of teaching. He highlighted that the Government has also taken various steps to provide a platform and content for learning through the digital medium.

Pokhriyal said that the decision on the dates has been taken after considering the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents.

The Minister extended his greetings on New Year’s Eve and wished students great success in board exams as well as in life ahead.