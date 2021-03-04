Ashoka University and IIT Delhi have entered into an agreement to establish “Ashoka University-IITD Collaborative Research Platform”. The platform will undertake joint activities on academic research and human resource development, which will have a great economic and social impact on society.

Ashoka University and IIT Delhi will contribute matching funds to support collaborative and interdisciplinary education and research initiatives through a joint call for proposals, for the development of collaborative activities that will lead to impactful research outcomes.

Proposals will be invited for joint research projects in interdisciplinary areas such as air pollution, sustainable mobility, AMR/MDR infectious bacteria, epidemiology, immunology, Artificial intelligence/Machine Learning in healthcare, economic data, socio-economic, gender inequality and policy issues among others.

The partnership between the two institutions will enable an exchange of knowledge and jointly support collaborative and interdisciplinary education and research initiatives for the development of collaborative activities that will lead to impactful research outcomes.

Speaking on the association Dr Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for researchers. Both Ashoka and IIT Delhi are committed to serving society and helping it in tackling wide-ranging issues in the fields of environment, gender, biology etc. Ashoka and IIT Delhi recognize each other’s strengths in research and education in various disciplines of science and social science. This partnership for academic cooperation will enable an exchange of knowledge and lead to impactful research outcomes.”

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi while welcoming the MoU with Ashoka University said, “The Ashoka University researchers will get our full support in the projects they would like to pursue in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), had selected IIT Delhi for setting up a shared, professionally managed, Science and Technology infrastructure facility, SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute)’. This facility along with a few more high-end research facilities will come upon our Sonipat campus. We invite faculty and students of the Ashoka University to come and utilise those facilities also.”

The interdisciplinary research groups will also attract support from external funding agencies and catalyze the ‘cross-research activity’ between the two institutes, leading to joint research publications, patents etc.