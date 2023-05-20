AP POLYCET 2023 results out, access on polycetap.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training on Saturday released the result for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or AP POLYCET 2023. Candidates, who took the exam, can view their results on manabadi.co.in and polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET 2023 entrance test was conducted on May 5, 2023. Candidates can check their AP POLYCAET 2023 result using their hall ticket number.

However, due to heavy traffic, the official results on the website are currently inaccessible. But the Manabadi Results website has the link for POLYCET results. The results were announced by the AP State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) earlier than the scheduled date of May 25, 2023.

AP Polycet 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website atpolycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the POLYCET rank card link Enter your Hall ticket number and other required information Your AP POLYCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen Download and take the print for future reference.

The AP POLYCET exam is conducted for admission to diploma courses in Engineering/Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/ institutions (including aided and unaided private Polytechnics/institutions) in the state.