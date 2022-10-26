Aligarh Muslim University finds place in Shanghai rankings

In the latest ranking of world universities, released by the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU, also known as Shanghai Rankings), only 14 Indian institutions have found a place and the Aligarh Muslim University features in it.

The Aligarh Muslim University, Amity University, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Manipal University, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and University of Calcutta have been placed at the 9-14 ranks among the universities in the country and in the 901-1000 bracket among world universities.

Prof Tariq Mansoor, Vice Chancellor said it is a big news for the entire AMU fraternity as this ranking is considered as the precursor of global university rankings.

Prof. M. Salim Beg (Chairman, AMU Committee for Ranking of the University) said it is a remarkable achievement to be among the best 1000 research institutions around the world.