Admission in Class VI in Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar will be through entrance exam

The Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar, run by the Navyug School Education Society (NSES), will again start giving admission to meritorious students in Class VI, an official from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an entrance test for the merit based admission in a completely transparent manner.

This change will, however, not be applicable for admissions in all other 10 branches of Navyug Schools and the Primary Wing of Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar where admissions will continue to be held as per the existing norms.

For the entrance exam, admission forms can be filled through online mode between March 25 to April 5 on NTA website https://nssnet.nta.ac.in. Detailed information related to the entrance examination is available on the website.

Facilitation centres have also been set up at all Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and Navyug Schools where teachers will help the parents to apply online for the entrance test for their wards.

According to the Education Department of NDMC, Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar is celebrating its golden jubilee. Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar was opened in the year 1973 for meritorious children who were selected through an entrance exam conducted by NCERT in UPSC Hall for admission in class VI. Later the entrance examination was discontinued as primary classes were started in the school. The last admission test was held in the year 2002.

For the past several years, there has been a demand from the school administration and alumni that special status be given to Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar by resuming entrance test policy for admission in Class VI. Their demand has been approved in the NSES General Body Meeting.

Navyug School, Sarojini Nagar has a glorious history of 50 years. Equipped with all modern facilities, it has been a torch-bearer of Gurukul traditions and pioneer in child-centred education. Former students of this school are achieving excellence in their fields within the country and also abroad.