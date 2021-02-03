Aditya Birla Education Academy (ABEA), India’s leading professional development institute for teachers, today launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education (PGDGE) in association with B. K. Birla College of Arts, Science, and Commerce (Autonomous), Kalyan to provide educators with an opportunity to carve a career in international education through a blended learning curriculum that integrates rigorous and contemporary academics with the application through school-based practice.

The goal of this course is to help educators develop teaching skills and knowledge in accordance with the best global practices and become more effective teachers. This online program also provides an opportunity for working professionals to transition into the education space and make a smooth career switch. As the course is developed and delivered by globally renowned academicians, it promises academic excellence. The salient features of PGDGE are practicum based teaching and learning, internship opportunities in reputed Indian schools, and campus placement assistance.

Commenting on the launch of PGDGE, Neerja Birla, Founder and Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust said, “The pandemic severely disrupted everything including the education system. While teachers were not ready for the unexpected shift to online, they ensured that learning doesn’t stop for their students. Educators today need to be equipped with a teacher-training-program that is more hands-on in its approach to tackle the dynamic landscape in international education. With this aim in mind, we are happy to announce the Post Graduate Diploma in Global Education in association with B.K. Birla College (Autonomous), Kalyan. It is an absolutely remarkable step for us to be able to provide this platform for teachers and help them acquire practical learning and teaching skills within a global context.”

The participants from PGDGE will be able to develop their skills and learn to teach with the best global methods, acquire relevant experience through internships to operate in institutions, learn the use of educational technology in teaching and learning and, bring in reflective practices for self-development. The course structure consists of 8 modules of 12 hours each. There is action research-based work in every module. While the course allows the participants to access study material online, post queries, and practice their skills at their convenient time, it requires attendance at scheduled sessions or classes. At the end of every session, non-graded assignments are conducted, and at the end of every module, graded assignments are conducted.

The course offers an internship program in reputed schools across the country and offers campus placement assistance towards the end of the academic year. At the end of the course, final examinations are conducted to test the learnings inculcated from the program. The online classes are held on weekends for this year-long PGDGE that commences on 15th April 2021. To be eligible for the course, the applicant must be a graduate in any discipline. The course fee is Rs. 75,000 (inclusive of taxes) payable in 3 instalments and merit-based scholarships are available.