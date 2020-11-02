In the last six months, schools have changed the teaching methods more than they did for several years, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make most of the technological advancement, today, schools are providing the best of education to their students by introducing various techniques like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR).

However, this was not possible without Indian edtech startups providing educational solutions and experiential learning by merely using a mobile phone.

According to a Google and KPMG report, India’s e-learning market will grow to $1.96 Bn by 2021, and edtech startups play the primary role in making this happen.

Let’s have a look at the top 4 edtech platforms whose contribution to bringing the use of technology in the conventional education system has been remarkable so far.

1. WhatsApp learning by ConveGenius: ConveGenius is an Ed-Tech Social Enterprise that provides a set of personalized and adaptive learning solutions by using research in the science of learning, AI, and Nudge theory to enhance the quality of education in India.

The platform uses an AI-based chat-lite version that can be accessed through a simple application such as WhatsApp with asynchronous internet services like 2G/ 3G as well. It offers personalized assessments, doubt-solving services, and content recommendations for home learning and has successfully impacted the lives of many students till now.

2. Coding by White Hat: WhiteHat Jr. is a pay-to-play enterprise that offers a one-week free trial then moves to subscription. WhiteHat Jr. teaches coding through an online virtual learning centre with one-on-one live classes. It offers engaging modules where kids learn to build games, improve their logic and abstract thinking, and learn to freak code. And every single one of the 5,000+ teachers is a woman.

3. Interactive Online teaching by Vedantu: At Vedantu, teachers provide school tuitions to students over the internet, using a real-time virtual learning environment named WAVE (Whiteboard Audio Video Environment) technology built in-house. It is said to operate on a marketplace model for teachers where students can browse, discover, and choose to learn from an online tutor of their choice.

Vedantu Learn Live Online is one of India’s driving web-based coaching sites that covers the entire prospectus running from CBSE, ISCE, NTSE, Olympiads, and even IIT JEE.

4. Fun-learning by Byju’s: BYJU’S is one of India’s largest education platforms that offers highly adaptive, engaging, and effective learning programmes for students in classes 4-12 (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, IAS, GRE, and GMAT.

Byju’s help students to learn through connecting with video exercises, study material mapped to the schedule, intelligent questions, and boundless practice with top to bottom investigation instils a fun-learning experience, keeping the intrigue and lengthy maintenance period flawless.