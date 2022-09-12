100-bedded hostel for Post Graduate girls in Jammu

A 100-bedded hostel for girls – built by Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) at Jammu – was dedicated to the students on Monday by Secretary, TAD, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. The new hostel will provide accommodation to girls pursuing Post-Graduate courses in local universities and colleges.

The enrolled students are also being provided with scholarship and enhanced diet rates have been made applicable. The hostel has modern furniture and other facilities. Dr Shahid, in response to demands raised by the students, also approved the provision of one bus for them along with Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, and the facility of a library.

The students were also provided with computer tablets with preloaded educational content. Dr Shahid, who had a detailed discussion with students about career planning, said that a new hostel for Post-Graduate girls will also be set up at Srinagar shortly.

These girls will have avenues for extra-curricular activities, skilling courses, exposure visits and other facilities for their holistic development. They will also be guided to scholarships or fellowships.

It is pertinent to mention that out of a total of 25 hostels recently initiated by the TAD, one PG hostel for girls each has been approved for Jammu and Srinagar for which the land has been earmarked and funds have been released to DCs for the execution of project.