Experience the magnificence of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ at the puja ground of Mohammad Ali Park this year. To celebrate the 54th year of Durga Puja, the Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja replicates the Sheesh Mahal of Rajasthan as their pandal theme.

Sheesh Mahal also known as the Mirror Palace is a graceful magnificent piece of architecture situated in Jaipur and is an exemplary reflection of gorgeous precious stone and glass decor.

Rajasthan takes the credit for introducing the world to unique ways of utilising mirrors. Initially, mirrors were used to decorate homes and especially to adorn the outer walls by neatly embedding smaller circular pieces of mirrors on mud walls and curving out designs on them with white chalks.

Keeping in mind the rich cultural heritage of Sheesh Mahal, the Puja pandal is designed with awe-inspiring decor. The architect of walls and ceilings adorns mirrors and stones that create a reflection like stars. The interior is carved with beautiful handcrafted paintings.

Mr. Surendra Kr. Sharma, General Secretary of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja said, “We have come up with the Sheesh Mahal theme this year since many people had requested us, they could not visit Rajasthan but wanted to have a taste of the architecture in Kolkata itself. From the quintessential corners of the mind comes alive the wanderlust in exploring the rich culture and heritage of an era has gone by. To make the celebrations even more vibrant and regal, we are designing this Mirror Palace as one of the magnificent pieces of architecture built with beautiful precious stones and glass and with beautiful handmade paintings.”

Jaipur’s Sheesh Mahal has stood a testament to the changing time and evolving cityscape. In the ancient days, the queen was not allowed to sleep outside under the open air, but she had a desire of watching the stars while in bed. Hence the king ordered the architects to design the mahal in a way that could fulfill her wish. The reflection of candles in the mirror walls would look like stars at night.

Talking about their pandal theme Mr. Ashok Ojha, Joint Secretary of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja said, “With thousands of flickering reflections, the Sheesh Mahal Pandal will illuminate its surroundings, bringing it to life. One can relive the beautiful history of the palace at this Pandal. It will be a reflection of the beauty and grandeur of the royals of Rajasthan.”

He said there are various paintings and artworks inside the Puja Mandap that will both interest and astound you. The craftsmanship of this pandal is breathtaking. The paintings of hunting murals on the walls and the distinctive mirror and glass work contribute to the venue’s splendour.

Organized by the Youth Association in 1969, the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja is helmed for its showcase of magnificent architecture over the years.

One of the most prestigious pujas of central Kolkata, this year the club is celebrating its 54th year of Puja with the theme of ‘Sheesh Mahal.’