The business of the Parliament, monsoon session, is set to commence amid the coronavirus pandemic with several special measures, government sources said on Sunday.

As per the reports, four large (85 inches) display screens will be set up in the chambers and six smaller (40 inches) screens and audio consoles in the four galleries, as well as cables to transmit real-time audio-visual signals and communications consoles to enable members to participate in debates and discussions.

There are also proposals to install an ultraviolet irradiation system in the air-conditioning unit of the Rajya Sabha to kill germs and viruses.

Different parties will be allotted seats in either in the chamber or galleries of the Rajya Sabha.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers as well as the Leader of Opposition and opposition in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha have been allotted reserved seats in the House.

Each house will be limited to four hours functioning per day; the Lok Sabha will convene first, followed by the Rajya Sabha.

Reports further suggest that Polycarbonate sheets will also be installed to separate the Officials Gallery from the chamber.

The live telecast of the session will broadcast at the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV. Same broadcast will telecast on the giant screens placed in the Houses.

The monsoon session has to be commenced before September 23 as the Budget session was dissolved on March 23, which was premature due to the lockdown.

According to the Constitution of India, there can’t be a gap of more than six months in two consecutive session.