VC-NDMC visits Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Unani, Dental and Panchkarma health facilities to evaluate the preparedness for Covid19 new variant Omicron

In continuation of their previous inspection at Charak Palika Hospital-Moti Bagh, New Delhi Municipal Council ( NDMC ) Vice Chairman – Shri Satish Upadhyay took deep inspection at the Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Unani, Dental and Panchkarma health facilities at Palika Health Complex, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi to review the preparedness for tackle any emergent situations related to the Covid19 and its new variant- Omicron.

In view of the new outbreak of Covid19 delta and Omicron cases in Delhi and other adjoining areas, in continuation of his first visit at Charka Palika Hospital, Shri Upadhyay took a round of Palika Health Complex. He checked medicine stock and ensured that the proper stock of medicines are available in the Hospital for any upcoming threat of Covid19 third wave. He was quite satisfied to see the safe marking measures for patients to avoid any spread.

He also discussed the “Sajag-Satark-Taiyar-NDMC” motives and actionable task to fight against COVID19 and Omicron in the New Delhi area by NDMC on the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for provide every health facility or assistance to needy people in any emergency during this pandemic situation.

Shri Upadhyay ensures that he will continue their inspections and visits under “Sajag-Satark-Taiyar-NDMC” at every health establishment in the NDMC area to review and strengthen the preparedness on every level.

He said that we need to strictly follow & enforce COVID appropriate behaviour was emphasized upon specially in wake of rising cases of Omicron strain. He also stressed upon the Test, Track and Treat strategy as to break the chain of transmission.

He ensures that the proper IEC activities for raising awareness about Covid appropriate behaviour in view of mutant Omicron variant to be started immediately first within the hospital and other health facilities of NDMC followed by in the community.

Shri Upadhyay stressed upon the awareness about Covid 19 new variants in the community level in New Delhi area to be launched in RWAs, MTAs and other public places by various modes of publicity to prevent any panic and promote Covid appropriate behaviour.

Shri Upadhyay directed the Medical Team to ensure an adequate stock of medical Equipment and Consumables needed for a quick response to be maintained. He also suggests to the testing teams to be ready with a plan to scale up testing in the NDMC area, if required on very short notice.