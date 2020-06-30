After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November end, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) at his North Block office.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Piyush Goel attended the meeting.

PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana is a key government scheme which provides free food grains to 80 crore people.

“Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November,” PM Modi had said in his address.

“Under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme and said the scheme would benefit thousands of migrant workers and their families who had no fixed home or income.