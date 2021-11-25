Singapore reports 2,079 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore has recorded new 2,079 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 257,510. The MOH (Ministry of Health) revealed this in a press release.

Of the cases that were recently recorded on Wednesday, in the community 2,030 were reported. 40 were in migrant worker dormitories while the imported cases were nine. Xinhua news agency has reported this.

In total, 1,395 cases are currently hospitalized. 203 cases require oxygen supply in the general ward, out of the total, 34 are currently unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU. 56 are critically ill and are now in the ICU.

The Ministry of Health reported that the current overall ICU utilization rate is 56.1%.

Aside from that, six deaths from Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian country were reported. Bringing the total death toll to 678.

(With inputs from IANS)