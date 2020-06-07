A viral video of some health workers in Puducherry throwing the body of a Coronavirus positive man into a pit has created a huge furore, leading to the UT administration to order an inquiry into the incident.

Around 30-second video shows four men wearing personal protective equipment (PPEs) taking out the body from an ambulance and throwing it into the pit. One of the workers can be heard telling a government official that they have “thrown the body” while the official gives him approval by gesturing a thumbs up.

It seems from the video that health workers did not follow some of the COVID-19 protocols either, when they were disposing of the body. The dead body was not wrapped in bag specially used in such situation . It was wrapped in a white cloth which opened up while the workers were throwing the body in the pit. It could be highly dangerous for the health workers handling the body, exposing them.

According to NDTV sources the dead body was of a Chennai resident who was in Puducherry on a visit.

The handling of the dead body with such callousness and harshness has led to huge outrage in the UT.

India against Corruption reacting to the incident said, “Dignified disposal of dead body is a matter of right. Such an insult to a dead person is an offence under section 500 of Indian Penal Code. The health workers along with those supervisory staff are punishable with penalty for defamation of deceased person.”

“I’ve issued a memo to the concerned department. It’s very unfortunate. I am enquiring into the issue. Have properly briefed them,” Puducherry Collector Arun was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said that the officials and workers involved in the incident have been issued show cause notices.