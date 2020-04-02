Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to share a video message to the public on Friday morning at 9 am amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. However, PM Modi didn’t specify about the matter of the address.

In a message over Twitter both in Hindi and English, PM Modi said, “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.”

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

This will be the second time since the proclamation of 21-day lockdown that the PM will address the nation.

Many anticipate that this address will be related to the coronavirus.

The first address was during his radio talk show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in which he appealed the citizens to remain inside during the lockdown and also interacted with two recovered COVID-19 patients.

Apart from this, PM had been very active on Twitter talking about COVID-19 crisis and other suggestions during the lockdown.

PM has also announced PM-CARES Fund to fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, PM through video call had interacted with Chief Ministers of states over the situation of coronavirus.

“Our goal is to ensure minimum loss of life,” he said during the call.

Earlier, PM Modi had called for one-day unofficial lockdown naming it ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22. Later he announced a 21-day complete lockdown in the nation to fight the coronavirus menace.

The pandemic has taken around 2000 in its grip in India. Across the globe, the US has become most affected due to the virus with over 1 lakh 20 thousand cases. Italy and Spain are following the US in terms of the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Interestingly, China has seen tremendous recoveries in cases with around 90% of infected patients have recovered.