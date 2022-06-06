Kerala Health Minister gets taste of own medicine, says not Covid +ve

Journalist turned Kerala Health Minister Veena George till 2016 was a frontline anchor in TV channels and on Monday she made a statement that she is not Covid positive.

The ‘news’ came on Sunday that George is Covid positive but on Monday evening she had to write in her Facebook post that for the past few days she was having fever but she is not Covid positive.

“I had done RT-PCR test twice and on both occasions it turned out to be negative. The news that’s going around in the media is false as it was not done after checking. I am now forced to write here because false news is creating problems for others. I tested today also and it’s negative again. Am negative for Dengue fever also. I have been advised rest and hence all my programmes stand cancelled. Am getting lot of calls from various people and I thank all for the concern shown to me,” wrote George.

As part of the social engineering adopted by the CPI-M, 46-year-old George was a surprise selection made by the CPI-M and was fielded at the Aranmula constituency in Pathanamthitta district in 2016 where she defeated Congress veteran K. Sivadasan Nair and in 2021, she again defeated him and lots of eyebrows were raised when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dumped popular Health Minister during (2016-21) K.K. Shailaja and gave the plum portfolio to George.