India reports 12,830 new cases of Covid-19 in past 24 hours

India reported 12,830 cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours increasing the total tally of India’s Covid-19 cases to 34,272,677 out of which 3,36,55,842 patients have already been recovered.

The active cases Covid-19 have also declined to 1,59,272—the lowest in the past 247 days while the death count climbed to 4,58,186. Nearly 446 patients died during the past 24 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.46% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is the lowest since March 2020, said a senior officer of the Union Health Ministry.

The fatality rate has declined to 1.34 per cent with a daily positivity rate of 1.13 per cent. On the vaccination front the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 106.14 crores, the Ministry said.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 112 crore doses of vaccines to States and Union Territories free of cost. As of Sunday more than 13 Cr balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry said.

The Centre has also been expanding its testing capacity and during the past 24 hours, it conducted 11,35,142 tests. The cumulative tests conducted so far have crossed over 60.83 Crore, the Ministry said.