India registers nearly 6000 Covid cases

Amid a declining trend of Covid-19 cases, India recorded 5,921 fresh cases of infection during the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said today.

The daily positivity dipped from 0.69 per cent to 0.63 per cent while the weekly positivity rate came down to 0.84 per cent from 0.90 per cent on Friday. India’s active caseload is presently at 63,878.

With 11,651 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries rose to 4,23,78,721. Consequently, the recovery rate witnessed an upward trend with 98.65 per cent reported today as compared to 98.64 per cent on Friday and 98.62 per cent on Thursday.

A total of 289 people died due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 5,14,878.

A total of 9,40,905 samples were tested yesterday. The total samples tested up to 4 March now stands at 77,19,14,261.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19, 178.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, more than 24.62 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,05,07,232 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above. Of these, 42,29,049 jabs were given to healthcare workers, 63,53,448 to frontline workers and 99,24,735 to those above 60 years of age.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,52,63,296 first doses and 3,01,57,910 second doses have been inoculated.