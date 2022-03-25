Delhi records 111 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death

A total of 111 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in Delhi on Thursday out of 29223 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 1864246. According to the latest Delhi government’s health bulletin, the infection positivity rate stood at 0.38 per cent. Delhi registered one death due to the coronavirus infection during the past 24 hours. The cumulative count of Covid-19 fatalities is 26149, it said.

In all, there are 455 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded yesterday were 132 while the positivity rate was 0.40 per cent. There was zero such death yesterday.

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi recorded on Tuesday were 104 while the positivity rate was 0.37 per cent. There was one such death on Tuesday.