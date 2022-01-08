DDMA meeting on Monday more restrictions on the way

Weekend Curfew in the capital that was started on the Friday night by the Delhi government on the orders of DDMA to check the

surge in Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, another DDMA

meeting is scheduled for Monday where ‘total curfew’ is likely to be

discussed.

National capital is under a weekend curfew from Friday Night due to a huge spike in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. It is among the several curbs announced by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) after the recent meeting.

Heavy rains from Friday night also supported the curfew taking

the temperature of capital further down. The agenda of the meeting

include a review of the Covid-19 situation and preparation in the wake

of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, discussion on the implementation of GRAP

(Level 4 Red), and review of the vaccination program.

The Red Alert is the topmost level of restrictions, including total curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, Metro trains, government offices, except those dealing with essential services, under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) approved by DDMA.

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest

the single-day rise since May 8, and nine deaths, while the positivity

rate mounted to 17.73 percent, according to data shared by the health

department.

This is a significant rise from Thursday when the city recorded 15,097

new cases at a positivity rate of 15.34 percent. The positivity rate

was below 1 per cent on December 28.

Meanwhile, under the 10 pm to 5 am weekend curfew, all non-essential

activities are prohibited. But people coming from or going to

airports, railway stations, or bus terminals will be allowed travel

with valid tickets, as will those who work for services such as

grocery shops, internet service providers, banks, and petrol pumps.

Delivery of food and online shopping deliveries will be allowed, and

people can attend weddings, which will need to have at most 20

attendees, by showing an invitation card.

In the current set of restrictions, the DDMA has allowed 100 percent

seating capacity in the buses and Metro trains. Standing passengers,

however, are not allowed.