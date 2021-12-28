Covid guidelines delay release of ‘Jersey’ at the theater

‘Jersey,’ the sports drama starring Shahid Kapoor, has been postponed. The reason is concerns about the Omicron variant.

The makers issued a statement saying, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead (sic)!!”

An aging cricketer, who gets back into the game for his son’s sake, is the subject of the film that should have been released on December 31. Shahid is part of a supporting cast including Mrunal Thakur, and the film is based on a 2019 Telugu film with the same title.

(With inputs from ANI)