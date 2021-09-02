Covid-19: India logs nearly 50K new cases, 509 deaths in 24 hrs

Logging a high jump on Thursday, new Coronavirus cases in India touched nearly 50K mark in last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed here.

With 47,029 more cases in a day, the country’s overall caseload rose to 3.28 crore (3,28,57,937) and with 509 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,529), said sources in the ministry.

The total number of active cases presently stands at 3.89 lakh (3,89,583).

Of the total new cases reported, Kerala contributed 32,803 cases or nearly 70 per cent of the new cases and a third of deaths. The total number of those affected in the state by the viral infection now stands at 40,90,036. The test positivity rate was reported at 18.76 and with 173 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 20,961, the Kerala government release said.

Meanwhile, India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 66 crore mark. Over 81 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate currently stands at 97.48 per cent. The total active case accounts for 1.19 per cent of the total caseload.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.62 per cent, which remained less than 3 per cent for the last 69 days, while the daily positivity rate has been reported at 2.80 per cent.

According to data shared by the health ministry, India has conducted a total of 52.48 crore tests so far.

With over 85 per cent Covid patients in the southern state isolated at home, the Health Ministry has stressed on a “ smart and strategic lockdown to curb the daily surge, the ministry sources said.

Kerala has not been following the Centre’s advice while reporting the highest daily cases in the country, officials insisted.

Maharashtra’s Covid tally was up by 4,456 to take its tally to 64,69,332. The state reported 183 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.