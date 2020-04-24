In view of the Covid-19 crisis, the Haryana government has directed private schools in the state to only charge tuition fees on per month basis from students for now.

Other charges including building and maintenance funds, admission fees, computer fees and any other funds should not be charged, an official spokesman of Haryana School Education Department said.

He said if any school is found violating these directions will be liable to face action under Rule 158 of Haryana Education Rules 2003.

The spokesman said all the district education officers and district elementary education officers in the state have been directed to strictly adhere to the directions issued by the School Education Department.

He said as per the directions, private schools have been directed not to increase the monthly tuition fee, further not to charge the transportation fee from the students, during the lockdown period.

The spokesman said that no changes should be made in school uniforms, text-books, work-books, practice books, practical files. Apart from this, no private school would add any hidden charges to the monthly fees.

He further informed, due to non-payment of fees, private school would neither strike off a student’s name from the school nor it can deny them to receive online education.

The spokesman informed that due to the lockdown, the income and livelihood sources of the common man were affected adversely and therefore keeping this in view, this decision had been taken.

He said the district education officers have been asked to strictly adhere to these directions. He said that if a private school is found violating these directions, action should be taken against the same under Rule 158 of Haryana Education Rules 2003 and further the Directorate should also be made aware in this regard.