Over 60 percent India’s eligible population fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

Over 60 percent of the country’s total eligible population is now vaccinated with both doses of vaccines, the government said here on Thursday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded public health workers, medical professionals, and citizens from all across the country for achieving a new milestone in the fight against the Covid pandemic.

“Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India,” tweeted Mandaviya.

Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India 🇮🇳 Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/cts7lR8SzA — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 139.70 crore with the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours as per the health ministry provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday. This has been achieved through 1,47,94,783 sessions.