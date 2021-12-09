19-member committee formed to monitor K’taka’s Covid situation

On Tuesday, the government of Karnataka issued a notification for the formation of a 19 member clinical expert committee for monitoring the upcoming Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Ravi, Professor, and Head of Department of Medicine, Bangalore Medical College, and Research Institute, has been made the committee Chairman and P.G. Girish, Director of Medical Education, is the Member Secretary of the committee.

The committee, which also includes the Director of Jayadeva Hospital C.N. Manjunath and other experts, will implement the directions and orders given by the World Health Organization, Central and state governments on containing Covid-19 spread.

It has been asked to ensure coordination between government and private hospitals and give necessary directions.

The committee has also been tasked with ensuring the arrangement of isolation beds in government as well as private hospitals and ensuring the following of standard protocols in the treatment of Covid patients.

It will ensure the proper following of all guidelines released by the government concerning with Covid-19 situation in the state.