Youth stabbed to death to avenge nine-year-old murder

A youth was stabbed to death on Sunday night in the Sangam Vihar area of South Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The victim was later identified as Lucky, a resident of Mangal Bazar Road, K-1 Sangam Vihar.

After receiving a PCR at 4:30 pm on Sunday about the stabbing case, a team of the Sangam Vihar police station visited the spot and found Lucky lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his body.

Advertisement

A case of murder case was registered in the Sangam Vihar police station in this regard.

The police team gathered CCTV footage of the area and based on the data from it identified; four suspects in the case. The cops found out that the two accused are the brothers of one, Shivam, who was murdered by the deceased in 2015.

Acting swiftly, the cops arrested one of the accused named Sunny.

During inquiry, the cops found that the incident prima facie appears to be an act of revenge aimed at avenging the death of their brother.

Further investigation is one while efforts to arrest the other three suspects is underway.