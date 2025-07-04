Youth stabbed to death in NW Delhi over trivial matter; four held

Four accused arrested by the Delhi Police for fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man at the Lawrence Road of Rampura in North West Delhi, it said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a verbal altercation between the deceased, Vikas Sahu, and one of the accused, Naveen, over smoking at the Battery Smart Station where the victim worked.

According to the police, the scuffle turned violent when Naveen returned with four to five accomplices and physically assaulted Vikas leading to the stabbing.

Later, Vikas’s brother, Mithilesh Sahu, and a neighbour, Sanjay, rushed him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

With this information, a case was registered at Keshav Puram police station under the BNS.

Eventually, the police apprehended all four accused, including a juvenile. The weapon of the offence, a knife, was recovered, along with an E-rickshaw and a motorcycle used by the accused to flee the scene.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and trace any remaining associates.