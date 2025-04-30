Youth stabbed by juveniles over relationship dispute in Delhi’s Veer Bazar

A youth was stabbed by three juveniles near RFC Pizza Point in Veer Bazar, located in the Outer North district of the city, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to officials, around 4 pm on Tuesday, a complainant reported a stabbing incident, stating that three boys had attacked his son. Following the complaint, a police team was dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival at the crime scene, officers found that the victim had sustained multiple abdominal injuries and had been taken to BSA Hospital, the police said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one juvenile, along with two accomplices, approached the victim, identified as Lavish, at his shop and repeatedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife. A case of attempted murder has been registered at Badli Police Station.

Further inquiries indicated that the victim was in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused. According to a senior officer, the girl’s two brothers opposed the relationship.

A few months ago, the elder brother had reportedly warned Lavish to end the relationship and stay away from his sister, the police added.

On Tuesday, the girl’s 16-year-old younger brother, a matriculation student, along with two associates, visited Lavish’s shop and assaulted him.

Lavish, a resident of Rana Park, works in the office of a builder in Badarpur.

The investigation is going on. The accused individuals are currently absconding. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend them, a senior officer stated.