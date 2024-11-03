Youth shot dead over minor dispute, 3 teenagers held

Three teenagers were held who shot dead a 19-year-old youth over a minor dispute in East Delhi’s Shahdara area.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at Police station Gandhi Nagar, and a team was rushed to the spot. One Sufian was injured, and rushed to hospital by the local police team where he succumbed.

The crime scene was inspected by a forensic team and several exhibits were collected from there.

The suspects were identified and two of them arrested from Shastri Park while the third was held from Loni Ghaziabad.

During the initial investigation, it was revealed that Sufian had some altercation with two teenagers and he had slapped both of them. To avenge this, the two youngsters, along with a friend, hatched the conspiracy to kill him, said a police official.

It was also revealed that the pistol used in the commission of crime was provided by the mother of a teen boy, who is absconding as of now, he added.