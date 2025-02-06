Logo

# Cities

Youth shoots younger sibling dead in a fit of rage in S E Delhi

A youth shot his 18-year-old sibling dead in the Lajpat Nagar area of South East Delhi, the police said on Thursday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 6, 2025 7:46 pm

Representational image [Photo : iStock]

The police received a call from the Safdarjung Hospital regarding the medico-legal certificate (MLC) of a person that died while undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound.

The deceased, identified as Akshay, a student, was shot on head by his elder brother Abhishek, who rushed him to hospital and later on fled from the spot, a police official stated.

He added that the incident occurred around 1:30 am following a heated argument between the siblings. The parents of the deceased run a business of tiffin services.

A case of Murder has been registered at Police Station Lajpat Nagar and the suspect Abhishek was apprehended along with the seizure of the offensive weapon, the official elaborated.

