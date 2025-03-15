Youth killed in road rage incident on Holi in Delhi; two arrested

A youth was brutally killed in a road rage incident in East Delhi on Holi after a heated argument escalated into violence, police said on Saturday.

The accused allegedly struck the victim on the head with a liquor bottle and then used the broken glass to slit his throat.

The incident occurred on Friday when motorcycles belonging to the victim and the accused collided while they were returning from Holi celebrations in Kalyan Puri.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania, Kalyan Puri Police Station received a PCR call regarding an attack near NH-24.

The caller reported that two bike-borne men had assaulted another man with a bottle, slashing his throat before fleeing towards Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad.

Upon reaching the scene, police learned that the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

DCP Dhania stated that Vikas and Ashish were heading home after playing Holi when their motorcycle collided with another bike carrying Pankaj and Jeetu near the NH-24 turn.

A heated argument ensued, during which one of the bikers took out a liquor bottle, struck Ashish on the head, and then used the broken glass to fatally slash his neck. The assailants fled the scene immediately.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Multiple police teams analyzed CCTV footage and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) data, leading to the arrest of the two prime suspects, police confirmed.