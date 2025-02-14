Yadav takes swipe at BJP for not announcing CM

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Friday took a jibe at the BJP for not announcing the chief ministerial face for Delhi yet, saying it point towards a “power struggle” within the saffron party.

Referring to delay in announcing the Chief Minister’s name, he asserted that unduly delay by the BJP in appointing its chief ministerial candidate, though a week has elapsed after the Assembly election results were announced, points to a power struggle in the party.

“The people of Delhi elected BJP to power with an overwhelming majority of 48 seats, expecting good governance, and hoping that the ‘double engine’ BJP government will fix the woes of the capital, left unaddressed by the Kejriwal government for over 10 years. BJP needs to appoint a competent Chief Minister, who can get down to work immediately after taking over,” the Delhi Congress chief said.

Yadav said that the BJP should also fulfill all its election promises in its very first Cabinet meeting as it had promised, and not act like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who gave corruption and swindled taxpayers’ money for his own comfort, without tackling the issues affecting the people of the city.

Attacking the AAP, he said, “AAP blaming the BJP for not finalising its CM candidate was like the pot calling the kettle black, as despite having 22 MLAs, the party has not named its Leader of the Opposition (LoP). The AAP too seems to be embroiled in a power struggle with Kejriwal and Sisodia biting the dust, and the outgoing Chief Minister Atishi vying for the coveted post overlooking the claims of senior leaders.”

In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls, BJP registered a landslide victory by winning a two-thirds majority, bagging 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

According to the sources, the BJP’s legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday to finalise the name of the new Chief Minister after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s returns from the US.