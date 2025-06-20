Worker dies after getting entangled in a rolling machine in N E Delhi

A 30-year-old man lost his life in an accident at a factory in the Mandoli Industrial Area, Harsh Vihar, in the northeast of the city, officials said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vikas, a resident of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, slipped and got entangled in a rolling machine while working, the official mentioned.

The police said, “We received information at around 3 pm in Harsh Vihar police station that a man had died in an accident at a factory in the Mandoli Industrial area in Harsh Vihar, on which a team was immediately dispatched to the spot to conduct an inquiry into the matter.”

Upon reaching the spot, the officers came to know that the worker met with an accident while working and died, a senior officer added.

As part of the investigation, the body of the victim has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination. Although the crime and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) teams were called to conduct a thorough inspection of the crime scene and collect evidence regarding this case.

An officer mentioned that concerned agencies had been informed to inquire about the operations in the factory, while the police officers are probing into this case further.