Women will be empowered if Apni Party comes to power: Bukhari

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has said that his party is committed to social, educational and political empowerment of women in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Women empowerment is our top priority. They are a major section of the society that remained neglected for decades. Apni Party has provided ample space and representation to the women to highlight their issues and get them redressed from the platform of this party,” said Bukhari here.

He congratulated the women wing of Jammu province for their team work and asked them to work at the ground level among women in every nook and corner of Jammu province to address the issues being confronted by the women.

He said that “women have played a very important role in every field. However, we think that they need social, educational, and political empowerment in J&K and their empowerment will help them to upgrade their living standard.”

Bukhari said that “the Apni Party believes in equality in society. Therefore, we have decided to enhance the marriage assistance of the poor girls at the time of their marriage up to 1 lakh, and this amount would be released within 1 month of their marriage.”

He said that the widow pension scheme, old age pension and handicapped pension would be increased up to Rs 5000 per month from the existing Rs 1000, four free cooking gas cylinders per year to the poor families if the Apni Party forms the next Government.

“The women equally shoulder responsibility with men and they deserve to be provided all the benefits from the Government so that they get free of cost education and health care facilities from their childhood,” he said.

“The women entrepreneurship needs to be encouraged in J&K with the support of the Government and banks through financial support in the shape of easy loans to start their own business,” he added.