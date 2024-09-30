Woman raped on the pretext of job interview in Dwarka; accused arrested

A man was arrested for the rape of a woman on the pretext of job interview in South-west Delhi’s Mohan Garden area, the police said on Monday.

The victim reported the matter to the police through a PCR call on Sunday. She said she came to Delhi in search of a job with her friend’s reference.

The accused, an electrician who hails from the same state as the victim, asked her to meet him with a promise to conduct a job interview for her. When the victim met the accused on Saturday, he allegedly raped her.

The accused was arrested by the police on the complaint of the victim and a case under the relevant sections of BNS was registered.